Rashid Latif urges PCB to present Pakistan Sri Lanka series as positive development

Pakistan’s former captain Rashid Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to present the home series against Sri Lanka as positive development to combat stigma against security in.

According to Geo, the former captain said that people sitting outside of Pakistan have a totally different perception about the country and urged the PCB and its media department to send positive vibes to the people abroad.

“It is about how you present your things in the international market, we need to the present positives of this series to rest of the world and to teams like Australia, New Zealand and England to make them tour Pakistan,” Rashid said.

“People sitting outside don’t know what is happening and I believe that it is high time we all start sending positive vibes to the world about security perception in Pakistan,” he added.

He also praised the people of Karachi despite a low turnout at the stadium during the three match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi.

“Karachiites came to support PCB and Pakistan Cricket despite the fact that there was problematic weather and matches were being played on working days,” he said.

The former captain also suggested that the government of Pakistan should also focus on inviting teams from other sports and use events in other sports as precursors for hosting cricket matches.

Talking about domestic cricket, the former captain said that it is in initial stages and it is natural that short comings are identified.

He highlighted that it would have been better if teams were named after cities instead of provinces as it gives more ownership reasons to fans.

“It would have been better if PCB had invited all former players involved in domestic cricket for a discussion before implementing the new domestic season. We have started season earlier, we should have started it two or three weeks later so that there would have been some movement in wicket last quarter of the year,” he said.

The former wicket-keeper batsman backed Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying that he has now established himself as an important part of the team but added that the captain needs to perform with the bat and gloves both.

“Sarfaraz is important part of Pakistan team; leading the team isn’t an easy task. The can extend his career is performance behind the wicket and in front of wicket as well. It is the only thing that can push his confidence,” he said.