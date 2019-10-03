Brad Pitt put pressure on Angelina Jolie to say 'I do'?

Hollywood’s once power couple of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have served couple goals before their divorce but even when the two were together, things may not have been as rosy as they seemed on the surface.

As per a report by Us Weekly citing a source, the 44-year-old ‘Salt’ actor was pressurized by Brad Pitt into marrying him, adding that she vows to never walk down the aisle ever again.

The report quotes the grapevine as stating that she has shelved the idea of getting married as she is presently too focused on her children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Konx and Vivienne.

On the other hand, Pitt has been sharing headlines with mystery lady Sat Hari Khalsa. However, claims of the two being together, have also been refuted by Entertainment Tonight which asserted that the ‘Ad Astra’ star is not seeing anyone right now.