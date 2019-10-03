Alia Bhatt showers love and support to children with heart diseases at fundraiser

The B-Town's diva, Alia Bhatt, wins hearts not just by her stellar performances on the silver screens but her generosity and willingness to give back to the society is what makes her a crowd-favourite.

The 26-year-old Raazi star inaugurated an art exhibition titled 'Art for the Heart,’ at the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai where she showed support to the children suffering from cardiovascular diseases and admired their strength and positive attitude.

Speaking at the event, the starlet said: “I have been told that kids are more positive than adults because they don't know how bad the situation is and they don't have a negative frame of mind.





"I feel that's the reason they get cured faster.”

The star went on to further express her thoughts following the inauguration, saying: "I visited Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of this hospital, which is Asia's largest unit, and it's a really good and proud thing for all of us.

"It's the first year of Art for the Heart initiative, where they are raising funds through this painting exhibition, so that they can carry out heart surgery of kids."