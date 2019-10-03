PM Imran says strategy prepared to facilitate business community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the federal government was fully committed to providing all possible facilities to the business community, reported Radio Pakistan.

PM Imran made the statement in Islamabad while hosting a delegation of representatives belonging to the various Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The business leaders have earlier met with Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and gave proposals for the betterment of economy.

According to the report, the premier said that the government would provide all out assistance to facilitate the business community for profitable business activities.

PM Imran added that the future of the country was linked to economic progress, and that a strong partnership between the business community and the government was imperative for economic development.

The premier further stated that a strategy had been prepared regarding reservations of the business community about the National Accountability Bureau.

"A committee comprising businessmen is being formed so that matters pertaining to business community and NAB could be amicably resolved," PM Imran said.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister for his regular meetings with the business community and his policy to take them along on important economic decisions.

The members apprised the premier of the problems being faced by them and also presented their proposals in this regard.