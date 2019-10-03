Teen tennis star Andreescu ´cringes´ watching herself

BEIJING: Bianca Andreescu said that for the first time in her career she watched a video of one of her matches with her coach -- and the teenage tennis star recoiled at what she saw.



"A lot of people don´t like hearing themselves in a video," the 19-year-old Canadian, who stunned Serena Williams to win the US Open last month, said at the China Open on Wednesday.

"Oh man, when I was screaming ´c´mons´, I was cringing so hard."

She may have found it unbearable in parts, but the world number six plans to pore over her matches with her coach Sylvain Bruneau more often in future.

"I always watch it on my own, he usually does his own thing as well," Andreescu said after defeating Elise Mertens to reach the last 16 in the Chinese capital.

"The next morning we´ll talk about it.

"Last night we sat together and watched it. I think that´s a really effective tool because we can both talk about the match.

"I think you see different things. I usually don´t like watching myself play, but I think it´s very useful."