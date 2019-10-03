Britain´s Asher-Smith wins women´s 200 metres world title

DOHA: Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a short sprint world title on Wednesday with a dominant performance in the 200 metres.



The 23-year-old -- silver medalist in the 100m -- led from the start to time a national record 21.88 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium.

Brittany Brown of the United States took silver in 22.22sec and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland was third in 22.51sec.