Wed Oct 02, 2019
Sports

AFP
October 3, 2019

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins women´s 200 metres world title

Sports

AFP
Thu, Oct 03, 2019

DOHA: Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a short sprint world title on Wednesday with a dominant performance in the 200 metres.

The 23-year-old -- silver medalist in the 100m -- led from the start to time a national record 21.88 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium.

Brittany Brown of the United States took silver in 22.22sec and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland was third in 22.51sec.

