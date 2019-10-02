Want Pakistani youth to be 'all-rounders of contemporary, religious education': PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his wish for the Pakistani youth to become "all-rounders of contemporary plus religious education" as he addressed a prize-distribution ceremony for madrassah (religious seminaries) students here at the PM House.

PM Imran said he wanted the country’s youth to excel and prove their mettle before the world with confidence. "The youth — which has a strong knowledge of both modern sciences and religion and also realises the objective of Pakistan’s creation — can lead the country at international arena."

The PM said the system at present failed to let the majority excel; however, a single curriculum was necessary for the Pakistani people to become one nation.



He also criticised the present education system, noting that the purpose of educating youth was not to make money only. He expressed his wish for the madrassah students to be taught about religious and worldly affairs.

Separately, the Imran Khan also spoke about Kashmir and bilateral relations with other friendly, Muslim-majority countries.

The kind of oppression against Kashmiris cannot even be thought of against Christians, Jews or Europeans, he said, adding that Pakistan would present its viewpoint to the world through TV and films produced in collaboration with Turkey and Malaysia.