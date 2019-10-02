close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
October 2, 2019

Senator Bernie Sanders rushed to hospital after having chest pains

Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 17, 2019.Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Senator Bernie Sanders has halted campaigning for president after being hospitalized on Tuesday with chest pains that required doctors to insert two stents after finding a blockage in one artery, his campaign said on Wednesday.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits," senior campaign advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

