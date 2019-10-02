‘Quality monitoring of dengue control measures underway’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza ha said surveillance teams have been doubled to increase active surveillance of dengue spread.

Speaking at meeting to review Dengue Control measure, he directed authorities to ensure compulsory spray for dengue and larva control.

Mirza directed ordered the authorities to compile details of all dengue victims to ensure compulsory spray in the vicinity of effected areas.

The meeting was told that an emergency cell has been established in rural Islamabad at Union Council Tarlai so that to expedite active monitoring.

Dr. Zafar Mirza also directed to bring private hospitals in the ambit of surveillance.

He said that immediate measures are being taken to control dengue in light of the directives of the prime minister and free medication is being provided to all patients.

He further directed to ensure availability of all resources to control the menace.

The meeting was informed that 90% of the patients do not require hospital admission, effective consultation and guidance with proper care can improve the patient’s conditions at home.

It was shared that general public be requested to ensure that when a patient is brought to a health facility it is both the responsibility of health staff and the patient’s attendants to provide their correct address so that teams could be sent to the area to take necessary measures to protect others residing in the community.





