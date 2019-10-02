Nine Dutch companies willing to invest in Pakistan's poultry and livestock sectors

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research met the Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp on Wednesday.

Matters relating to agricultural cooperation between the two countries came under discussion during the meeting.

Pakistan is exporting rice, mango, sesame seeds, and spices to Netherlands, whereas Pakistan's imports from Netherlands are flower bulbs, potato seeds, vegetable seeds and cocoa powder.

Pakistan has been importing most of the potatoes seeds from Netherlands.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan told the ambassador "we have set an ambitious target of processing 30% of milk in next 5 years, which currently is only 5%".

He added many Dutch dairy companies are already collaborating in the field and there is a great potential in the field and exchange of technology and expertise from Dutch companies.

The Dutch Ambassador said that that 9 Dutch companies have shown interest for investment in Pakistan’s poultry and livestock sector.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan said that Business to Business liaison between the exporters and importers of agro-commodities is imperative to further enhance bilateral trade activities between both the countries.

He added that Pakistan is already importing Seed Potatoes from Holland but the current quantity is way less than the demand.

"We would welcome Dutch companies to capture the potential marke," he said .

He said Pakistan has bumper potato crop last year and it would welcome joint venture for potato value addition in Pakistan.

Dutch Ambassador informed the federal minister that Dutch Agriculture Mission is planning a seminar in November, 2019 which would be a great opportunity for potential investors and experts and exchange of tangible proposals for cooperation in various sector including, dairy, poultry and horticulture.