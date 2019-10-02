PM's special assistant rejects fake list claiming changes in federal Cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Special Assistant Naeem ul Haque has rejected a fake list claiming of the expected changes in the federal Cabinet.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Haque said he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today and where he confirmed that the list of cabinet changes being circulated on the social media is totally false and there is no truth in it.

The special assistant said, “Our adversaries continue to indulge in fake messages to create divisions in the party. But that is not going to happen.”

A fake list carrying the names of the changes had started circulating on the internet on Tuesday.

According to the list, former ministers such as Asad Umar and Babar Awan would return to the federal Cabinet. It also claimed that Dr Atta ur Rehman would be brought to the cabinet as minister for science and technology.