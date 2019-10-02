We all should celebrate our daughters: Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has been vocal about the inequalities that prevail in the society against women.



Recently the ‘Lust Stories’ starlet came forth stating that we should celebrate our daughters.

Talking about her film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, Bhumi said, “'Saand Ki Aankh' is a film about equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It's taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age-old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country. These women started a revolution.”

"And that's exactly what the Tomar sisters did. Unknowingly, they were a part of a system that didn't give them any opportunities cause the society just didn't know better, but they didn't want the same for their daughters and granddaughters,” she added.

The film is inspired by the oldest sharpshooters in India.

"In their 60's they broke all shackles of patriarchy through a very inspiring and truly overwhelming journey. Laughing, smiling with never a dull moment they paved the path for a flourished future not just for their girls but for over 50,000 children. They are full of love, warmth, hope and all things positive. They are such fun and full of life. Their story is one to be remembered," Bhumi revealed.

She called the movie ‘an out and out family film.’

"Because it is important for the whole family to see this movie and realise that knowingly or unknowingly it is always the woman of the house who get subjected to inequality, it is her dreams that more often than not become secondary or non-relevant," said Bhumi.

She added: "I hope, through our film and through the inspiring dadis we can bring about some change in way people think. We need to celebrate our daughters. Love them, nurture them and let them shine."