How much does Priyanka Chopra's dandiya costume actually cost?

Priyanka Chopra wears the most expensive of clothes and the diva recently stunned everyone with her festive garment that costs a whopping 0.6 million Indian rupees.

The global icon turned heads with her emerald green attire which made her live up to her Desi Girl tag completely.

The gorgeous ensemble was heavily embellished with sequins work and she paired it off with traditional jewellery.

The outfit is a creation by famed Indian designer Anita Dongre and is worth INR 1,65,000.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The movie is slated to release on October 11, 2019.