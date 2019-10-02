close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
October 2, 2019

Roger Federer is in the mood for some Bollywood drama

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 02, 2019

India’s Bollywood industry has managed to charm audiences in not just the region but has the entire globe caught in its spell, as Roger Federer just proved it.

The 38-year-old tennis champ unveiled himself as a big Bollywood buff after he turned to Twitter to ask his fans and followers for recommendations.

Wanting to add some Bollywood spice to his day, the world number three tweeted: “A Bollywood classic maybe?”

Soon after the tweet, fans from all around jumped in to give the athlete some suggestions about his day with Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Chak De all making the list of recommendations.

One user also suggested the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire after which he said: "Can’t believe that I haven’t seen it yet! Is it time?”

While B-Town enthusiasts had gotten excited, turns out Federer ended up finalizing Detective Pikachu released earlier this year. 

