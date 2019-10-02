close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
October 2, 2019

Abid Ali replaces injury-stricken Imam-ul-Haq

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 02, 2019

Pakistan’s opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will not be part of the squad playing in today’s third and final One-day International against Sri Lanka, in Karachi’s National Stadium.

The 23-year-old has been ruled out of the playing XI due to an injury the batsman sustained in his left hand while fielding in the second ODI, on Monday.

Officials were previously assured that the injury was not serious and were convinced that Imam could pull through in the last ODI, however,  after seeing the injured batsman in the nets, the decision had to be overturned. 

In his place, 31-year-old batsman Abid Ali will be opening alongside right-handed batsman Babar Azam. 


