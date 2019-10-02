Sara Ali Khan makes fans chuckle with her ‘shayari’

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan knows how to sweep hearts with not only her star performance but her wit and charm as well and it looks like the starlet is unleashing fits of laughter once again with her unmissable poetic verses.

The 24-year-old ‘Kedarnath’ starlet shared another glimpse from the filming process of her upcoming venture ‘Coolie No 1’ alongside Varun Dhawan, but what caught the attention of fans was the actor’s rhyme game.

"When his words are teaching you acting..But his actions are teaching you camera facing #coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari,” she captioned a photo of her with Varun.

The photo managed to crack up not just fans but also her costar who dropped in a comment with a laughing emoji.



Sara is currently occupied with the filming of the David Dhawan-directorial, which kick-started after she wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.