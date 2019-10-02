Afghan Taliban officials to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Afghan Taliban, led by one of their founders Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will arrive in Islamabad today for talks, said a spokesperson of the group.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen tweeted that the delegation was given a formal invitation for the visit and that they would discuss “important issues” with Pakistani officials.



In July, Taliban expressed willingness to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan if formally invited by Islamabad. “We often visit regional countries and would surely go there because Pakistan is our neighbour and Muslim country,” Shaheen said while talking to BBC.

Taliban officials have in recent days visited Russia, China, and Iran, with the latest stop on a tour of regional powers being Pakistan after the Afghanistan peace process broke down.

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, is also in Islamabad with a five-member delegation.

The US and Taliban said last month they were close to reaching a deal, despite concern among some US security officials and within the Afghan government that a US withdrawal could plunge the country into even more conflict and open the way for a resurgence of militancy.

But US President Donald Trump halted the talks following the death of a US soldier and 11 other people in a Taliban bomb attack in Kabul.

The Taliban also planned to follow up on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent comments ahead of a meeting in New York with Trump, that he would try to convince the US president to re-enter talks, the Taliban official said.

With additional information from Reuters