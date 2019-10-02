A R Rahman to mesmerise audience with live performance at Busan Film Festival

The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist A R Rahman is going to perform live at the Busan International Film Festival on October 9.

Ace singer will share a glimpse of his romance with music, singing his famous hits of all time at the upcoming event of the lavish film festival in Busan.

The music legend added to his fans frenzy when he announced he was turning producer and writer for the film, '99 Songs'. In a rather interesting development, the film is scheduled to screen at the Busan International Film Festival on October 9, where the musician would set stage ablaze with live performance.



Debutant Ehan Bhat, who is the lead actor of the Rahman’s film '99 Songs , will also attend the fest.

The film is produced by Rahman’s production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment. The movie is directed by Krishnamoorthy.



