close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
October 2, 2019

A R Rahman to mesmerise audience with live performance at Busan Film Festival

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 02, 2019

The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist  A R Rahman is going to  perform live at  the Busan International Film Festival on October 9.

Ace singer will share a glimpse of his romance with music, singing his famous hits of all time at the upcoming event of  the lavish film festival in Busan.

The music legend added to  his fans frenzy when he announced he was turning producer and writer for the film, '99 Songs'. In a rather interesting development, the film is scheduled to screen at the Busan International Film Festival on October 9, where the  musician would set stage ablaze with live performance.

Debutant  Ehan Bhat, who is the lead actor of the Rahman’s film '99 Songs , will also attend the fest.

The film is produced by Rahman’s production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.  The  movie is directed by Krishnamoorthy.


Latest News

More From Other