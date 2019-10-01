Salman 'Chulbul Pandey' Khan returns with a bang in ‘Dabangg 3’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning with one of his most sought-after characters — Chulbul Pandey — after the teaser of Dabangg 3 rolled out today.



The 53-year-old Bajrangi Bhaijan star revealed the trailer of the much-loved franchise’s third chapter, which spread like a wildfire on social media, making die-hard fans super happy after they counted down the days for their pin-up to bring back the character on silver screens once again.

Making the big announcement, the actor tweeted: “Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey.

"Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey.”

The brief teaser reminded fans of the star's immaculate dialogue delivery as he dropped a hint about his special promotions plans for the film. As Dabangg 3's teaser rolled out, the iconic background score of the franchise plays in the background.

Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and Sudeep will feature in the new film alongside Khan. The Prabhu Deva-directorial will hit theatres on December 20, 2019.