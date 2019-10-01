Kangana Ranaut's childhood picture is melting hearts on the internet

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is an avid social media user and her fans are always intrigued to know more.

Recently, Rangoli posted a picture of the ‘Manikarnika’ actress from her childhood days wherein she looks unrecognisable.

“Look what I found a picture of Chotu and me with mom, can anyone spot the calendar behind with year written on it," Chandel captioned the picture that dates back to 1998.

In the adorable image, Kangana can be seen posing alongside her mother and sister who lovingly addresses her as ‘Chotu’.

Chandel has lately been posting a lot of throwback pictures. She was in the news for her social media banter with actress Taapsee Pannu.