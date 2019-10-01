close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
World

REUTERS
October 1, 2019

Court sentences brother of Iranian President Rouhani to five years in prison

World

REUTERS
Tue, Oct 01, 2019
In May, Hossein Fereydoun was sentenced to an unspecified jail term in a corruption case. — Photo: file 

DUBAI: An Iranian court sentenced the brother of President Hassan Rouhani to five years in prison, a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official Fars news.

In May, Hossein Fereydoun was sentenced to an unspecified jail term in a corruption case that the president’s supporters allege was politically motivated.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Freydoun was jailed for five years but he may face further charges in another case, without giving details, Fars reported.

