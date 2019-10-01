Court sentences brother of Iranian President Rouhani to five years in prison

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: An Iranian court sentenced the brother of President Hassan Rouhani to five years in prison, a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official Fars news.
In May, Hossein Fereydoun was sentenced to an unspecified jail term in a corruption case that the president’s supporters allege was politically motivated.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Freydoun was jailed for five years but he may face further charges in another case, without giving details, Fars reported.
