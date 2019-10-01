Deepika Padukone shares her teachers’ remarks, giving Ranveer a chance to poke fun

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is rolling in fame and glory as of now, but the starlet had a childhood not too different from the rest of the lot in her school days.

The 33-year-old ‘Padmaavat’ starlet turned to her Instagram, taking her fans on a trip to nostalgia as she looked back at her days of yore, spent chattering away in classrooms.

The actor shared a picture of her report card that showed her teacher’s remarks, reading: “Deepika is very talkative.”

Soon after the photo was posted, the actor’s husband and superstar Ranveer Singh took the opportunity to show some love by poking fun at his wife.

The ‘83’ actor commented “Trouble maker,” with a heart-struck emoji.



Another picture posted by Deepika showed her teacher from her schooling days showing her displeasure once again as she wrote: “Deepika must learn to follow instructions.”

Ranveer stepped in once again as he threw some more banter saying: “Yes, teacher . I agree.”



Yet another displeasing comment from her teacher showed her complaining of the starlet daydream all the time, to which Ranveer took a stand saying: “Head in the clouds.”



