Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan rock their first-ever magazine shoot

The star kids of Bollywood, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, are unquestionably one of the most sought-after sibling duos in the industry and it appears that the two have already left everyone behind.

The two were seen looking their festive-best and leaving all fans in awe on the latest magazine cover of Hello!

The B-Town diva was seen looking like a vision and redefining elegance with her orange top with a new coloured hairdo.

On the other hand, her baby brother, who remains away from the Bollywood limelight till now, stood close by with a chiselled face, rocking a colourful traditional attire.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 24-year-old ‘Kedarnath’ starlet is rising to the top of her game with two hits delivered, and two more, including ‘Aaj Kal’ by Imtiaz Ali and ‘Coolie No 1’ by David Dhawan.