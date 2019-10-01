Kangana Ranaut spills the beans on her first crush and relationship

Bollywood’s fierce and outspoken queen Kangana Ranaut has always been actively vocal about her career, but the star has finally lifted the veil off her personal life as well.

During a chat with an entertainment portal, the 32-year-old ‘Queen’ star spilled the beans about her dating life.

“I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date’s friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, ‘you’re a kid’,” she said.

“He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I’m an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I’ll grow up,” she added.

She went on to reveal more about her first crush in the ninth grade, saying: “At that time, the song, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein had released. So, I used that dupatta and hallucinated about him.”