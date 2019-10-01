close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Faizan Lakhani
October 1, 2019

Azam, Shinwari make NSK honours board

Sports

Faizan Lakhani
Tue, Oct 01, 2019

The names of Babar Azam and Usman Shinwari, the stars of the show against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Karachi, have been  added to the National Stadium's honours board.

The PCB had recently installed the board at the venue, as is the tradition at prominent stadia around the world .

The new board has names of all the players who pulled off major feats at the National Stadium over the years.

The latest entries on the list are of Azam and Shinwari, the former who scored his 11th ODI ton on Monday and the latter's for bagging a five-wicket haul.


Latest News

More From Sports