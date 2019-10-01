Azam, Shinwari make NSK honours board

The names of Babar Azam and Usman Shinwari, the stars of the show against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Karachi, have been added to the National Stadium's honours board.

The PCB had recently installed the board at the venue, as is the tradition at prominent stadia around the world .

The new board has names of all the players who pulled off major feats at the National Stadium over the years.



The latest entries on the list are of Azam and Shinwari, the former who scored his 11th ODI ton on Monday and the latter's for bagging a five-wicket haul.



