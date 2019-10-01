What Pakistani celebs wear to the airport

KARACHI. For most of us the holiday season is over, which means we will be saving those travel points and miles for the next summers.



But for Pakistani celebrities it is still get, set and go.

Whether they are headed home from a work trip or on route to one, they have their airport looks on point. We’ve compiled the best in-flight fashion of our jet-setting stars for some sartorial inspiration:

Mahira Khan

You know what they say: when traveling, comfort is key. Khan stuck to that advise and chose pajamas over an elaborate outfit when headed to Canada.





Sheheryar Munawar

The go-to-tip from Munawar: when on a long-haul flight, grab a cup of tea. Oh, and look your best while sipping it.

Urwa Hocane



Hocane picked out a grey set of long sleeve tee to stay cozy and warm as the icy air conditioner blasts around her.

Hania Aamir



Aamir paired a bright colored hoodie with white sneakers and track pants.

Asim Azhar and Atif Aslam



Here are two outfits that read stylish but cozy. Now, that is some masterful layering guys.







