Asif Ali fell sick during 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka: report

Middle-order batsman Asif Ali had fallen sick due to the intense heatwave during the second ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Monday, Daily Jang reported.

The batter, who is a part of the ODI squad but was not picked for the match, fell sick and was taken to a temporary mobile hospital assembled in the National Stadium's premises.

Asif's condition improved shortly after being taken to the unit, the publication adds.

It remains unclear whether or not Asif will be available for selection for the third and final ODI on Wednesday.