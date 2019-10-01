close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 1, 2019

Asif Ali fell sick during 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka: report

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 01, 2019
It remains unclear if Asif Ali will be available for the 3rd ODI. — Photo: File

Middle-order batsman Asif Ali had fallen sick due to the intense heatwave  during the second ODI match between  Pakistan and Sri Lanka  on Monday, Daily Jang reported.

The batter, who is a part of the ODI squad but was not picked for the match, fell sick and was taken to a temporary mobile  hospital assembled  in the National Stadium's  premises.

Asif's condition improved shortly after being taken to the unit, the publication adds.

It remains unclear whether or not Asif will be available for selection for the third and final ODI on Wednesday.

Latest News

More From Sports