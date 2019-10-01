Pakistan to play limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland in 2020

The Pakistan cricket team will play two limited-overs series in the Netherlands and Ireland next year, according to a spokesperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The twin series will be held in the month of July 2020, before the national team's full tour of England.

The team will first play a three-match ODI series in the Netherlands before jetting off for Ireland, where it will play a two-match T20I series.

The twin series will be followed by Pakistan's tour of England, where the two sides are scheduled to lock horn in the first of their three-match Test series from July 30.

An official announcement in this regard will be made at a later time, the PCB spokesperson added.

Ireland is one of the 12 Full Members of the International Cricket Council, whereas the Netherlands is an Associate Member with ODI status.