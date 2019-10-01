close
Tue Oct 01, 2019



Business

Web Desk
October 1, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 1 October 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 142.99 points (0.45 percent) to close at 32,221.84 points.

KSE 100 Index opened at 32,084.66 and closed at 32,221.84 gaining 142.99 points (0.45 percent).

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 32,078.85 points.

