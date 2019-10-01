close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
October 1, 2019

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 1 October 2019

Tue, Oct 01, 2019

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal in the open market was Rs 41.58 while the selling rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was Rs 41.81 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
30 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.5941.83
28 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.54
41.77
27 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.54
41.77
26 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.54
41.77
25 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.54
41.77
23 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.4341.78
20 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.57
41.80


