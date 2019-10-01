Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani cricketer to reach 1000 in a calendar year

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket team’s batting sensation Babar Azam on Monday became the fastest Pakistani cricketer to complete 1000 runs in ODIs in the calendar year.

Babar took 19 innings to edge past the 1000-run mark in the calendar year 2019. He surpassed Javed Miandad who reached the milestone in 21 innings in 1987.

He was also the top scorer in T20 county championship this year with Somerset where he finished his stint with 578 runs in 13 innings.

When asked about the secret behind his superb form this season after his brilliant 115 off 105 against Sri Lanka in National Stadium, Babar credit his preparation for the game.

“The secret is that I give 100% while preparing myself for matches, be it net practice or training in gym,” Babar told the media in Karachi.

“And, when I am in middle for batting, I try to give my 200%,” said the flamboyant batsman.

Babar scored his 11th ODI hundred on Monday, playing his 71st inning of career, which made him third quickest to 11 ODI centuries in career after Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock.

He is now behind only two players, Saeed Anwar (20) and Mohammad Yousuf (15), in list of most ODI centuries by Pakistan.

The century against Sri Lanka took Babar Azam past Inzamam ul Haq and Ijaz Ahmed and join Mohammad Hafeez at third position in the list of the players with most centuries by Pakistani batsmen.

He is certainly on track to become top centurion for Pakistan. However, Babar isn’t eying any record.

“I am only focused on my game, I target match by match performance without aiming for any record,” he said.

“Records are never on my mind. I usually get to know about them after my innings,” he added.

Replying to a question, Babar said that playing in county T20 championship has helped him improve his game and gain confidence.

He also brushed aside talks of having any pressure of being vice captain and captaincy isn’t his focus.

However, when asked if he would like to replace Sarfaraz as captain, the 24 year old batsman said that any player would love to lead Pakistan side.

“Any player would love to do that,” he said if he is willing to be captain but added that he’s not focused about it and he is working as deputy of Sarfaraz.

“These are the decision to be taken by PCB,” he mentioned.

Babar was also hopeful of continuing his performance in matches to come.

“My job in middle is to play till end and let other batsmen accelerate around me, but I change my game according to situation. I will continue playing my game the way I play,” he concluded.