Cabinet reshuffle: Asad Umar likely to take charge as federal minister again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Asad Umar will likely return as a federal minister (for petroleum ministry) amid major reshuffle in the federal Cabinet, sources informed on Monday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the decision regarding a major reshuffle in the cabinet.

Sources said that Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry will have to relinquish hold of his portfolio once again.

Around eight to 10 ministers are expected to be a part of reshuffle, with Shafqat Mahmood likely to be given the charge of the Interior Ministry.

Sources further said that Zubaida Jalal will likely become the education minister, with Firdous Ashiq Awan also among those who will be a part of the reshuffle.

Dr Babar Awan is also expected to become an adviser, sources said, adding that the former law minister is more interested towards being a senator.

In the meeting of PTI parliamentary leaders today, some lawmakers complained to the prime minister about the behaviour of some ministers, following which the premier hinted at the cabinet change.

Sources earlier informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to carry out major changes in the Punjab provincial administration with reshuffling expected in the provincial cabinet.

Sources told that a decision in this regard has been taken to remove and replace some ministers within the cabinet.