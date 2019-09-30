close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Imamul Haq sustains cut on web of hand, subbed out

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019
Pakistan's Imamul Haq. Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Imamul Haq will play no further part in the ongoing 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka after injuring his hand while fielding.

The opening batsman sustained a cut on the web of his right hand, and had to be substituted out to receive medical treatment.

The cut, according to a spokesperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is not big or deep enough to require stitches for now.

The spokesperson said that Imam is expected to be available for selection for the third ODI on Wednesday.

Imam scored 31 runs in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday. The opening ODI on Friday was washed out due to rain and waterlogged outfield.

