Babar Azam completes his 11th ODI hundred

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific batsman Babar Azam has completed his eleventh one-day international century while playing against Sri Lanka in the second ODI here at the National Stadium on Monday.

Thus he became the fourth Pakistani batsman to score eleven or more hundreds in ODI cricket.

The three earlier batsmen were Saeed Anwar (20 hundreds in 247 matches), Mohammad Yousuf (15 in 267) and Mohammad Hafeez (11 in 218).

However, Babar Azam has made his eleventh hundred in just 73 ODIs, when he struck a four off pacer Lahiru Kumara.

He smashed the well deserved century off 97 balls with seven fours and three sixes.