133 new patients diagnosed with dengue in Punjab, bringing total cases to 3,709

LAHORE: At least 133 new patients of dengue were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people affected by the virus to 3,709, Geo News reported on Monday.

Punjab's health department said in a report the 133 new and confirmed cases were reported over the past 24 hours and that some 132 patients who had been admitted earlier were discharged on Monday.



125 of the new cases were from Rawalpindi, three from Sheikhupura, two each from Lahore and Gujrat, and one case from Hafizabad.

Further, of the total dengue cases in Punjab, 2,953 were said to have recovered and sent home. In the ongoing year, nine people died due to dengue virus.

On the other hand, the number of dengue cases in Karachi rose by 179 patients, bringing the total diagnosed to 3,045 cases. In the ongoing year, 11 people died due to dengue virus in Karachi.