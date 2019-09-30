Pakistan look to bag victory against Sri Lanka in second ODI

KARACHI: The 10-year wait for Karachi's first One-day International (ODI) was extended by unexpected downpour creating unplayable conditions at the National Stadium last Friday.

The heavy downpour severely exposed one of Pakistan's premier cricketing facilities and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to move the second ODI from Sunday to Monday.

With the weather relenting, Karachi’s wait should finally be over on Monday (today) when Pakistan will begin as firm favourites to win the ODI series which has been reduced to a two-match contest.

Monday’s game is likely to be a mismatch with a strong Pakistan line-up looking set to push aside a depleted Sri Lanka team that is without ten of its frontline players. The absentees have stayed away from the tour – the longest by an international cricket team to Pakistan since 2009 – because of security concerns.

Prep hasn't been all that good: Rumesh Ratnayake

The absence of their leading players isn’t the only problem dogging the visitors. As Sri Lanka’s coach Rumesh Ratnayake pointed out at the National Stadium on Sunday, wet weather back home and in Karachi had left them with precious little time to get ready for the series.

“Even before we came here, the preparations were hampered by rain,” said Ratnayake, a former Sri Lanka Test pacer. “It seems as if it’s raining in the whole world. We had only had a day’s training outside, and today was the second day. So as you can imagine, the prep hasn’t been all that good, but that’s not going to be an excuse because they are all professional players,” he said.

“The people who have taken their place are challenged to do well, it’s for their future also, so I hope there won’t be any rain.”

The heavy showers during the last few days could mean extra moisture in the National Stadium strip and that should assist Pakistan’s superior seam attack. The hosts would be hoping to open the much-awaited home series with a big win.

Pakistan spinners, a challenge for Sri Lanka

The relatively inexperienced Sri Lankan batting is also expected to struggle against Pakistan’s spinners especially leggie Shadab Khan, who has taken 10 Sri Lankan wickets from five matches at an average of 16.3 - his best against any major nation.

Sri Lanka are expected to play the seasoned Nuwan Pradeep with their top order formed by skipper Lahiru Thirimanne, Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando.

Despite the fact that ODI cricket is returning to Karachi for the first time since January 2009, there hasn’t been a big demand for match tickets which means that contrary to earlier expectations, the two teams won’t be playing in front of a packed stadium as was witnessed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final here earlier this year.

Line-ups:

Pakistan (likely): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari.

Sri Lanka (likely): Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep.

Pakistan versus Sri Lanka starts at 3:00 pm PST.