Not only I but whole team's missing Hassan Ali, says close friend Shadab

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan gave a witty response while speaking to media on Sunday when a reporter asked him how he felt about Hassan Ali — with whom he shares a special bond — being left out of the squad for Pakistan's series against Sri Lanka.

It has been made evident on numerous occasions in the past that pacers Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan are very close friends, both of whom also play for the national team together.

When asked how he felt about playing in a series without his friend Hassan for the first time, Shadab said: "It's just friendship, you make it sound like our relationship is that of husband and wife.

"I do miss him because we have been playing together for a while now. Not just me but the entire team misses him as he's always jolly."