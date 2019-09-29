Suhana Khan’s first short film teaser ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ leaves fans in awe

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has not yet made her big debut in the industry but the star kid’s future looks brighter than ever as seen in her first-ever short film teaser.

Titled ‘The Grey Part of Blue’, the short film shows the 19-year-old essaying the female lead and leaving all jaws dropped with her stellar performance.

The film was shot in the UK and was part of her college days during which she had made her mark in acting.

The young actor had also been awarded for dramatics while graduating.

Check out the teaser below:



