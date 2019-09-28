Priyanka Chopra ‘inspired’ by climate change activist Greta Thunberg

With teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg making waves and becoming a prominent figure all around the globe, many bigwigs are following suit and endorsing the young leader’s zeal towards the cause.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, is amongst the list of celebrities inspired by Thunberg as revealed to NDTV about her cause.

"The good thing is, kids have an awareness and they want to take their futures in their own hands, which is inspiring to me as an adult. The fact that they want to have a choice and voice and say, 'this is the future would I want to live in.' I want to be that person," she said.

Asked whether today’s children are doing more than they should, the actor responded saying: "I don't think so. We are living and evolving in a world where a lot of information comes to you at an earlier age than it would have come to us. I was more interested in clothes and boys when I was 16 and I didn't really realise the responsibilities that I would be aware of when I turned 17 and I was Miss World and I was exposed to the world."

"I don't know if I had the courage to do that. I learnt that when I got into my thirties, That's something I find very inspiring. With young kids and teenagers, especially how much responsibility they take on their own shoulders," she further added.

The actor had also acknowledged the activist’s enthusiasm and resilience for the cause in an Instagram post as well as she stated: "How dare we fail you... And what audacity we have to not want to help you save what's left?"