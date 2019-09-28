Instagram to roll out a dark mode feature after Twitter, YouTube

Good news for tech geeks who had been counting down days till the arrival of the dark mode on Instagram, as the much-awaited feature has finally been rolled out.

While the feature has yet to hit the application for all, social media users are elated for the photo-sharing platform to finally be jumping on the bandwagon after Twitter, YouTube and Messenger for Facebook.

Reports have revealed that while iOS 13 and Android 10 users can turn on the dark-mode that goes through the entire system, the feature still needs to be available on each app to make the background turn black completely.

As of now, the feature is available for only a handful of users who would be able to access it if they have their system-wide dark mode turned on, on the aforementioned software.