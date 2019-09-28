Nick Jonas 'is a complete Punjabi', says Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is known to be a big Bollywood buff ever since he married B-Town diva Priyanka Chopra and, as revealed by the starlet, he has fit right into the culture.

During an interview with Bombay Times, the 37-year-old ‘Quantico’ starlet revealed that the hunk can often be found jamming to Bollywood tunes, terming it his ‘hype music’.

“He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel,” she said.

“He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country,” she added.

On the work front, the actor is getting ready for the release of her film ‘The Sky is Pink' and also has ‘The White Tiger’ in the pipeline with Rajkummar Rao.