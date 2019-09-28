PCB looks for selection coordinator in a bid to lighten up Misbah's workload

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited applications for the role of national selection committee's coordinator in a move that appears to dent its own previous stance that head coach Misbahul Haq can juggle both the head coach and chief selector's jobs.

For weeks, several former cricketers, including Mohammad Yousuf had been asking the PCB how Misbah would be able to do justice with the chief selector's role when he would be away with the national team and not monitoring first-class matches.



The PCB, probably having realised the disconnect between the chief selector and the provincial head coaches, has now advertised that it is on the lookout for a coordinator of the selection committee.



The individual, the PCB says, "will act as a bridge between the six CA coaches/selectors and the chief selector".

Among his other responsibilities will be to watch first-class matches, monitor and maintain profiles of high performers and spot talent for the national pool — pretty much what the chief selector used to do in the now-scrapped system.

The PCB requires the candidates to have had at least done a level II coaching course, adding that "preference will be given to former international cricketers or experienced first-class cricketers."

According to ESPNcricinfo reporter Umar Farooq Kalson, the individual leading the field is a certain someone whose surname is Khan.

Based on that information, the person that fits the profile the most could be Mohsin Hasan Khan, who was in the running for the head coach's position, which eventually went to Misbah.