Blast claims two lives, wounds JUI-F leader in Chaman

Chaman: At least two people were killed and eight people, including a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam- Fazl leader, were injured when a bomb planted in a motorcycle went off in Chaman on Saturday, Geo News reported.

According to the TV channel, the blast took place on a busy Taj Road area where business centers, offices of media outlets and political parties are located.

Unconfirmed reports said the blast occurred when JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif was passing through the area.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals where Hanif was said to be in critical condition.

The blast was so loud that it shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings and was heard in far off areas.

The police have cordoned off the area where investigators were collecting evidence.