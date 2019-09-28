Janhvi Kapoor trolled by Ishaan Khatter as she springs around in a fountain in New York

Bollywood newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter may have arrived in the industry only recently, but the two share an unbreakable bond serving friendship goals to all of us.

As the 22-year-old ‘Dhadak’ starlet is currently busy painting the town red on her New York getaway, her costar from her B-Town debut film Ishaan Khatter cannot help but poke some fun at the actor as she scampers around under a fountain.

Along with the happy and chirpy pictures, the actor dropped in a caption saying: “New York, I love you.”

Taking this as an opportunity to troll Janhvi, Ishaan commented: “Our floods are better than theirs.”



The photos show the actor rejoicing in the fountain, splashing water with her friends, and recreating what appears to be nothing short of a scene from a Bollywood film.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ as well as ‘Dostana’.