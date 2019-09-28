Alia Bhatt, B-Town stars mark Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday

With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romance going strong and steady as ever, it looks like the duo is starting to cosy up to each other as was seen on the former’s big birthday bash on Friday.

As the bigwigs of the industry were all seen making their way to the ‘Tamasha’ actor’s house for his big day, fans couldn’t help but notice that the birthday boy’s ladylove was already playing the role of the loving host at his residence and also cosying up to him.

One of the photos from the party that is getting widely circulated online shows the love-struck ‘Highway’ starlet striking a pose with her beau as well as Neetu Kapoor.

The actor’s big day was celebrated by many big names from the industry including Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan accompanied by wife Kiran Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Basu as well as Ranbir’s ex-flame Deepika Padukone.

