Lata Mangeshkar rings in her 90th birthday with love and wishes from all around

One of the most iconic voices in India, Lata Mangeshkar, after reigning over the hearts of a colossal fan-base, is marking her 90th birthday and fans, family, and industry insiders are all coming together to laud the legend.

Known popularly as Didi or the ‘Nightingale of India’, numerous luminaries from all walks of life turned to twitter to sing praises for the vocal powerhouse who charmed generations with her melodic tunes over the course of her life.

The musician was born on September 28, 1929 and has made a name for herself as one of the most acclaimed playback singers of all time, all around the globe.

The singer has also been recipients of numerous prestigious accolades including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was one of the many to pay tribute to the singer on her 90th birthday as he tweeted: “Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness.”



