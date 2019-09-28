Watch: Mahathir Mohamad echoes PM Imran's call for action over Kashmir

New York: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday said despite UN resolutions on Jammu and Kahsmir, the Muslim majority region has been invaded and occupied.



"There may be reasons for these actions. But it is still wrong,"the outspoken 94-year-old leader said in an address to the UN General Assembly.



The problem must be solved by peaceful means. India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN will lead to other forms of disregard for the United Nations," said the Malaysian leader.



Earlier, China and Turkey also voiced concerns over crisis in Occupied Kashmir and called on the world body to resolve the issue



China

China on Friday raised the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, saying it should be resolved as stipulated in UN Security Council resolutions.

"The Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 193-member Assembly.

China , he said, opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation-- a reference to India's illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir and the military clampdown on the disputed state.

He said China hopes to see return of stability to the region.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday raised the Kashmir issue on the first day of the UN General Assembly's high-level debate attended by leaders from around the world, and called for its resolution on the basis of UN resolutions and justice.

"The stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue," he said in a strong speech to a packed hall.

"Despite the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, Kashmir is still besieged and 8 million people are still stuck in Kashmir," the Turkish president, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, told the 193-member Assembly.

"They (Kashmiri people) cannot get out," he said, adding that Kashmir has been an unresolved issue for 72 years.

"In order for the Kashmiri people to look forward to a safe future with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve this problem through dialogue on the basis of justice, and equality instead of conflict, Erdogan added.

The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir turned grave when India annexed the disputed territory and placed it under a repressive lockdown, now in its 51st day.

Thousands of Kashmiris have been arrested and their phone and internet links cutoff.