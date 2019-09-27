Salman Khan dodges court appearance in blackbuck case





Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who was to arrive in the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Friday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, failed to make an appearance.

The 53-year old actor-turned-singer’s advocate, Mahesh Bora, told the court that his busy schedule besides the recent threats issued on social media against the ‘Sultan’ star by Student Organization of Punjab University (SOPU) group connected with gangster Lawrence Vishnoi were reasons for his failed appearance.

The court, responding to the arguments, gave December 19 as the next date for the hearing.

In the last hearing held on July 4, when Salman Khan did not attend the hearing, the court gave a strong reprieve asking him to remain present during the September 27 hearing or face strict action.

The blackbuck hunting case dates back to 1998. Twenty years ago, Bollywood megastars Salman Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were shooting for the movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan, when Salman Khan allegedly shot two blackbucks in Kanakani village in Jodhpur on the night of October 2, 1998.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is gearing up the third installment of the blockbuster hit film ‘Dabangg’, which is slated to hit the screens in December 2019.