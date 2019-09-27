Is Brad Pitt dating holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa?





Only days ago, Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt was in the spotlight when he opened up about his much-talked about split with former wife Angelina Jolie.

But the 'Ad Astra' star is back in the news—this time about a rumoured relationship with a holistic healer.



Brad Pitt is currently on a high with Oscar buzz surrounding two of his movies – Quentin Tarantino’s ninth directorial ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and space epic ‘Ad Astra’ .



Rumours recently started doing the rounds that the 55-year-old romance king has been seeing Sat Hari Khalsa, after splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Despite an US Weekly article claiming otherwise, the ‘Troy’ star is not dating the 50-year-old holistic healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa.

Pitt and Khalsa are merely “long-term friends,” a source for The Insider claimed, citing their shared social circles and attendance at the same events.

The American actor and alleged ladylove were spotted together at an after-party for Pitt's film ‘Ad Astra’, which triggered speculation of the two dating.

A source for E! has also confirmed that the two aren’t seeing each other. Instead, the source says Khalsa is reportedly providing the ace filmmaker “with some guidance,” and is a “breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life.”

Rumors about Pitt and Khalsa are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to speculation into the actor’s love life. In 2018, the Pitt-bull was linked to Neri Oxman, a professor at MIT. However, in a profile with The New York Times she denied ever dating Pitt.