Pak vs Sri Lanka: heavy rain in Karachi disrupts first ODI

Karachi: Heavy rains in the city delayed the toss of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday.

The showers started at around 1:20pm and turned into heavy rainfall with thunderstorm later in the day.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the toss has been delayed and that the new kickoff time will be announced once the ground is handed over to the match officials.

The toss was originally scheduled to be held at 2:30pm local time, with the first ball slated to be bowled at 3:00pm.

However, rain water has accumulated in the outfield of the National Stadium, indicating an untimely start.

“There’s water accumulated and rain is sill going on. Toss time will be decided once the rain stops, the outfield is cleared and when the stadium is handed over to match officials,” said the PCB official.

The PCB, according to sources close to the matter, will try its best to stage the match even if it has to cut down some overs.

